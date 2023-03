February 2023 real estate report

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to a release from “Talk to Tucker Realtors,” home prices and inventory continued to increase in February in central Indiana however, the marker remained strong and steady.

The F.C. Tucker Company says central Indiana housing inventory increased 76% compared to February 2022.

F.C. Tucker Realtor, Dan Brown, joined Sunday’s Daybreak to share more information.

