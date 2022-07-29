Local

Federal appeals court rules in favor of Roncalli HS in same-sex marriage case

CHICAGO (WISH) — A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of Roncalli High School’s decision not to renew a former school counselor’s contract because she was in a same-sex marriage.

The judge’s ruling cites freedom of religion protections under the First Amendment.

In November 2018, Lynn Starkey sued the high school and the Archdiocese of Indianapolis after she was let go.

Statement