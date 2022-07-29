Federal appeals court rules in favor of Roncalli HS in same-sex marriage case

CHICAGO (WISH) — A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of Roncalli High School’s decision not to renew a former school counselor’s contract because she was in a same-sex marriage.
The judge’s ruling cites freedom of religion protections under the First Amendment.
In November 2018, Lynn Starkey sued the high school and the Archdiocese of Indianapolis after she was let go.
Statement
“Religious groups have a constitutional right to hire individuals who believe in their faith’s ideals and are committed to their religious mission. Our justice system has consistently ruled that the government cannot intrude on a religious organization’s choice of who will pass on the faith to the next generation.
“Catholic schools are tasked by the Church to uphold the dignity of every human person and teach the fullness of the Catholic faith. The Seventh Circuit’s decision ensures that religious schools can remain faithful to their mission.”
Luke Goodrich, vice president and senior counsel at The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty