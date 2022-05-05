Local

Fire damages 6 Castleton businesses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fire in Castleton that burned six businesses late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning is being investigated by the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Just after 11 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a building fire at 8126 Castleton Road, right off of 82nd Street and just west of I-69.

When IFD crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the building, according to Rita Reith, IFD battalion chief and public information officer.

Firefighters from Indy and Lawrence worked the two-alarm blaze overnight, continuing on despite a major roof collapse shortly after midnight.

One firefighter had slight injuries, Reith says, but was treated at the scene and returned to work.

The building was unoccupied and the owner says the last person working there left around 10 p.m.

The following six businesses were damaged in the fire:

3D Auto and Restoration

A Ward Creations

Dearde LLC

JL Customs

Synthetic Evolutions

VanGuard Construction

Firefighters wrapped up at the scene shortly after 2 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.