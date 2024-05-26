Man killed in Sunday morning shooting on Indy’s near northwest side

An IMPD patrol car with illuminated red and blue police lights on the roof. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed in a Sunday morning shooting on the near northwest side of Indianapolis, police say.

According to an online police report, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3600 block of West 30th Street just before 3 a.m.

Officers arrived and located a man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, IMPD says.

Information on what led to the shooting or a suspect has not been released. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity once family notification has been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at James.Hurt@indy.gov.