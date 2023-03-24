Fire damages downtown condominiums on Mass Ave

Search
A fire broke out shortly before 11:30 a.m. March 24, 2023, in a condominium on the 10th floor of the building at 333 Massachusetts Ave., Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Multiple” residents of a downtown condominium building were displaced Friday morning after a small blaze, the Indianapolis Fire Department reports.

The fire broke out shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday in a condominium on the 10th floor of the building at 333 Massachusetts Avenue. That’s the address for the Three Mass Condos building just north of East New York Street in the Mass Ave Cultural Arts District.

No one was hurt, the fire department tweeted. Investigators did not immediately know the cause of the fire.

A sprinkler system extinguished the fire and left water damage on the eighth, ninth and 10th floors. Power was shut off to the building during its cleanup.

