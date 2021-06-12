Local

Fire destroys clubhouse of apartment complex on north side

A fire was reported shortly before 6:45 a.m. June 12, 2021, at the clubhouse and offices of Lakeside Pointe at Nora apartments, 9000 N. College Ave. (Photo Provided/Indianapolis Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Saturday morning fire destroyed the clubhouse and offices at a north-side apartment complex, Indianapolis Fire Department said on social media.

The fire was reported shortly before 6:45 a.m. Saturday at the facility at Lakeside Pointe at Nora apartments, 9000 N. College Ave. That’s about a mile southeast of the I-465 interchange for Meridian Street and U.S. 31.

The tweet did not indicate whether anyone was hurt in the fire.

A tweet from the fire department said the cause of the blaze has not been determined. Another tweet showed video of the fire.

Lakeside Pointe at Nora has 588 apartments, according to online listings.