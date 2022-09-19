Local

Firefighters assist person trapped in car after going off the road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wayne Township Fire officials said a person was trapped in a vehicle and went off the road Monday morning on the west side of town.

It happened at the 2500 block of North Country Club Road. Firefighters say they found the vehicle and the driver surrounded with brush and vegetation by a tree trimming crew working in the area.

Firefighters say the person was taken out of the vehicle, lifted from the bottom of the embankment on the road, and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities haven’t said how badly the person was hurt, or what caused the car to run off the road.