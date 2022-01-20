Local

First Internet Bank reports earnings growth

FISHERS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Fishers-based First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK) is reporting growth in both its fourth quarter and full-year financial reports, while also announcing a new partnership that will allow the institution to grow its Banking-as-a-Service platform.

The bank is reporting record full-year net income of $48 million, up from $29 million the previous year. For the fourth quarter, net income came in at $12 million, up from $11 million during the same period in 2020.

“We generated record annual net income for 2021, closing out our 22nd year on a high note and paving the path for a bright future ahead,” said First Internet Bancorp Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Becker.

Becker says the bank’s announced acquisition of Georgia-based First Century Bancorp in November will add “scalable business lines, providing us multiple growth opportunities.”

First Internet also announced a partnership with Synctera, a tech company in California that works with banks to expand their fintech services.

Click here to view the full earnings report.