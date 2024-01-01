First New Year’s babies born in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new year brings new life and the first babies of the New Year in central Indiana.

Ascension St. Vincent | 12:01 a.m.

Ascension St. Vincent welcomed its first baby of 2024 at 12:01 a.m. Monday at Ascension St. Vincent Carmel Hospital.

The health system says baby Olivia Brown was 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Parents Andrew and Brooke Brown are from Westfield, and “are so glad she’s here!”

Olivia Brown was born at 12:01 a.m. Monday morning. (Provided Photo/Ascension St. Vincent)

Community Health Network | 1:22 a.m.

Community Health Network welcomed Ismael Casillas-Caldera at 1:22 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024, at Community Hospital South. The health system says the sweet baby boy weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and is 20 inches long.

Baby Ismael Casillas-Caldera with mom and dad. (Provided Photos/Community Health Network)

Mom and Dad, Dora Caldera and Adrian Casillas, say they are looking forward to taking their baby boy to their home on the South side. Community says Ismael is Dora Caldera’s fifth child and is her largest baby. Both mom and baby are doing well.

Franciscan Health | 2:33 a.m.

Franciscan Health Indianapolis also welcomed its first baby of 2024 on Monday. The health system says at 2:33 a.m., Florence June Miller became the first baby born in 2024 at Franciscan Health Indianapolis.

Florence, the daughter of Ella and Josh Miller from Columbus, weighed in at 5 pounds and 7 ounces.

At the end of December 2023, more than 2,100 babies had been born at Franciscan Health Indianapolis for the calendar year.

Florence June Miller shortly after birth with parents Ella and Josh Miller. (Provided Photo/Franciscan Health)

The health system says the parents of the first New Year’s Day baby born at Franciscan Health Indianapolis receive a gift basket containing a variety of items for the child.

The health system also says each time a child is born at the hospital, the song, “ Jesus Loves Me,” chimes throughout the hospital via the public address system.

Eskenazi Health | 4 a.m.

Eskenazi Health welcomed its first baby of 2024 when Odensley Orilus came into the world at 4 a.m. at Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis.

Odensley weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces, and measured 18.9 inches long.

Eskenazi says everyone is “happy, health, and doing great.”