Local

Fishers boutique donating wedding dresses to frontline workers, members of military and first responders

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – Sophia’s Bridal Tux is donating free wedding dresses to frontline workers during the Brides Across America event on Wednesday and Thursday.

Brides Across America is a nonprofit organization that gives back to active military, veterans and first responders.

It’s the first year that the organization is including frontline healthcare workers.

This is the second year that Sophia’s Bridal Tux has participated in Brides Across America.

Owner Jessica Limeberry told News 8 at least 100 bridal gowns are on display and that they are fully booked with appointments on Wednesday.

This event holds a special place in Limeberry’s heart as she is a military wife.

Limeberry said there are a few appointments left between noon and 8 p.m. on Thursday.