Fishers honors Vietnam War veterans, their families in ceremony

A seal recognizing service, valor and sacrifice from the Vietnam War is displayed March 29, 2024, at a ceremony at a business-to-business service on Crosspoint Boulevard in Fishers, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers city government on Friday had its National Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony.

The program honored the veterans and their families with the presentation of Vietnam veteran lapel pins.

The city’s Armed Services Commission had the program at Knowledge Services, a business-to-business service on Crosspoint Boulevard just north of the I-69 interchange at 96th Street.

El Ahlwardt, a retired U.S. Navy commander, said during the ceremony, “Today’s ceremony is intended to honor many people. Whether you are a Vietnam War veteran, a family member of that veteran, or are giving honor and thanks to Vietnam War veterans and other family members, it is my hope and the hope of all who have worked to bring this ceremony to pass.”

The Armed Services Commission says its goal is to further Fishers in becoming a community in which military service is honored and recognized as a key component of the community.

