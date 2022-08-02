Local

Fishers man arrested, accused of pointing gun at motorists

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Fishers man is accused of pointing a gun at drivers near a busy intersection.

Darrell Scott, 39, faces charges of pointing a firearm and resisting law enforcement.

Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, the Fishers Police Department received several reports of a man pointing a handgun at motorists in the area of 116th Street and Allisonville Road.

At around the same time, crews from the Fishers Fire Department were called to investigate a large amount of water coming from an apartment in the 7100 block of Merganser Road. That’s at the Sanctuary at Fishers Apartments along Allisonville Road, not far from 116th Street.

When emergency crews approached the apartment, they “observed a suspicious package and a chemical odor,” Fishers police said in a statement.

Police evacuated residents from the apartment building. During their investigation, police learned that the man suspected of pointing the handgun lived in the apartment under investigation.

Officers identified the man as Scott, took him into custody, and transported him to the Hamilton County Jail without incident.