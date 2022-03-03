Local

Fishers tech company lands $1M seed funding

FISHERS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Fishers-based startup AfterSchool HQ has raised a seed round totaling $1.24 million, which includes participation from Indianapolis-based Elevate Ventures. The web-based platform helps to manage after-school programs for both schools and parents.

The program offers a database of programs for parents to locate, register and pay for extracurricular activities. It also offers management tools for after-school program managers to market classes.

“AfterSchool HQ created a dynamic bridge between educators, enrichment programs and families,” said Elevate Ventures Entrepreneur-in-Residence Mark Gramelspacher. “The platform simplifies the identification and selection of after-school options, including programs offered, allows students to register easily, and removes a bunch of hassle for parents to make payments and monitor progress. It offers a great value proposition for educators, parents and children.”

AfterSchool HQ, which was founded by chief executive officer Darye Henry and chief operating officer San Pathak, said funding from the round will allow the company to scale up its sales and product teams.

“AfterSchool HQ is grateful to Elevate Ventures for supporting our mission to engage students in activities that ignite their passions,” said Henry. “The funding will allow us to expand our platform to more programs and parents to provide exceptional after-school learning opportunities for all students.”

In addition to Elevate Ventures, Carmel-based Element Three, Indy-based Sixty8 Capital and angel investors participated in this funding round.