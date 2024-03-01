Focus on Food: Fighting against food insecurity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is committed to focusing on family and the community. That includes working to make sure every family gets to enjoy healthy meals.

Every single day hundreds of thousands of people across central Indiana go hungry.

Sarah Estell, chief communications and advocacy officer from Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, joined Daybreak to speak more on the fight against food insecurity in our community.

Estell says about 250,000 people in central Indiana face hunger or food insecurity every day.

“Gleaners serves central Indiana and 21 Indiana counties. So, we source and distribute large amounts of food. Increasingly focused on fresh fruits and vegetables, lean meats, and dairy items. We distribute that out to a network of 300 plus extraordinary partners throughout our service area. And we also distribute food directly through our pantry on the southwest side of Indianapolis,” she said.

To learn more, watch the full interview above.