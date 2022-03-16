Local

Franklin High School student killed in single-vehicle crash

A Franklin High School student was killed in a crash on March 15, 2022. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Sheriff's Office)

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old Franklin High School student was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Police say Colton Leeper was traveling northbound in a Chevrolet Suburban in the 3600 block of North Hurricane Road at approximately 3:05 p.m. That is northeast of downtown Franklin.

A witness told police Leeper crossed the center line and left the roadway while trying to regain control, causing the vehicle to roll over.

He was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital and died Tuesday night.