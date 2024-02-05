Free lock boxes available for Indianapolis gun owners

The Marion County Youth Violence Prevention Coalition and the Marion County Commission on Youth will distribute the boxes Monday through Friday at the MCCOY building, 1375 W. 16th St., Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/MCYVPC)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Marion County organizations are teaming up this week to provide free lock boxes for Indianapolis-area gun owners.

The Marion County Youth Violence Prevention Coalition and the Marion County Commission on Youth will distribute the gun lock boxes Monday through Friday at the MCCOY building, 1375 W. 16th St., Indianapolis.

The organizations hope the giveaway will help keep guns out of the hands of children.

“In 2023, Indianapolis saw a shocking increase in juvenile unintentional shootings. Twenty-four percent of youth shootings in Indianapolis in 2023 were unintentional,” MCYVPC said in a release.

The number of homicides in people 18 and under also increased in 2023, with 44 children killed by gun violence by the second week of December, according to Chalkbeat Indiana.

Interested gun owners can stop by MCCOY any time between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to complete a secure storage survey and release form.

Supplies are limited and one free lock box per household will be provided.

Participants must be present to receive the item. Recipients must be 18 or older. No ID is required.