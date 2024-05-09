Search
From old schools classics to newer sports cars, Mecum Auctions is rolling in to Indy

(Provided Photo/ Mecum Auctions)
by: Colin Baillie
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From old-school classics to newer sports cars and everything in between, the Mecum Auctions is rolling in to Indianapolis this weekend through next week. 

The auctions are being held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Around 3,000 vehicles will be up for auction starting Friday and running through May 18.

Mecum Auctions is the world’s largest collector car auction company. This event is Dana Mecum’s 37th Original Spring Classic collector car auction. 

Cars such as American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, exotics, trucks, Hot Rods, and customs plus 1,500 pieces of Road Art items to cross the auction block.

Bidder registrations start at $100 with options for in-person, telephone, and internet bidding for all nine auction days. General admission tickets are $30 per day and $75 for a three-day pass; children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission. 

You can find ticket information here

Doors open daily at 8 a.m. with Road Art items and Automobilia collectible auctions before the non-stop vehicle auction until the final lot. 

More information on the auction can be found here.

(Provided Photo/ Mecum Auctions)

