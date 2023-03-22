Gainbridge Fieldhouse getting new dining and entertainment complex

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new dining and entertainment complex is coming to downtown Indianapolis.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment has partnered with Indiana-based Cunningham Restaurant Group to open Commission Row.

Commission Row is a reference to the nickname of Delaware Street back in the 1800s. Delaware Street, which borders Gainbridge Fieldhouse, was a crossroad for farmers selling goods and evolved into a hotspot for sports, arts, dining, and entertainment.

Commission Row is a three-level dining and entertainment complex that is being added to the Bicentennial Unity Plaza adjacent to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It will include a basement-level speakeasy, a restaurant called Mel’s at Commission Row, a street-level steakhouse, a seafood restaurant, and an upper-level private event space.

The name Mel’s at Commission Row pays tribute to Melvin “Mel” Simon, who bought the Pacers in 1983 with his brother, Herb Simon. Mel Simon died in 2009.

“Commission Row is an exciting new entertainment amenity in the heart of our city, an important addition on Bicentennial Unity Plaza that will enhance this entire quadrant of our vibrant downtown. We are thrilled about the opportunity to partner with Cunningham Restaurant Group,” Herb Simon, PS&E owner and chairman, said.

Commission Row is expected to be completed ahead of the NBA All-Star 2024 game in Indianapolis next February.