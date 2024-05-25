Georgia man dies in crash on I-65 in southern Indiana

CROTHERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A pickup truck driver from Georgia died and two passengers were seriously hurt Friday morning in a crash on I-65 in southeastern Jackson County, Indiana State Police say.

Jose Uribe, 53, of Winder, Georgia, died in the crash on northbound I-65 about 2 miles north of the State Road 250 exit for the unincorporated community of Uniontown. That’s near the Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge.

Investigators think the 2008 Nissan pickup that Uribe was driving went left of the east side of I-65, then came back onto the interstate before overturning and coming to rest in the northbound lanes. Uribe died at the crash scene.

A passenger in the truck, Carmen Uribe, 53, was flown to an Indianapolis-area hospital with serious injuries. Another passenger, a 17-year-old girl who state police did not publicly identify, was taken to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour before being flown to an Indianapolis hospital with serious injuries.

I-65 was closed for about 2 hours due to the crash.