Get help filing your taxes with Indy Free Tax Prep

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Unless you love numbers, you probably don’t enjoy putting together your tax returns. The good news is, some people do — and they’re part of Indy Free Tax Prep.

Indy Free Tax Prep, administered by United Way of Central Indiana, provides free tax preparation services to people and families with a household income of $66,000 or less in 2023.

The program kicks off Wednesday at 10 a.m. with a two-hour open house at The Boner Center, 2236 E. 10th St., Indianapolis.

Indy Free Tax Prep will run from late January through mid-April in Boone, Hendricks, Marion, and Morgan counties.

Click here to find a location near you and find instructions for signing up.

Over the last 9 years, volunteers have prepared more than 44,000 tax returns, helping people get back more than $40 million.

United Way of Central Indiana has administered the free tax prep program since 2015. The organization partners with the IRS, corporate partners, hundreds of volunteers, and community groups across central Indiana to provide the program.

Those with a household income of $79,000 or less who want to file online can use MyFreeTaxes.com.