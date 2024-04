Get rid of old tech at Power Recycling Day

A carboard box filled with unwanted computer monitors. The Spring Power Recycling Day at the Indianapolis Zoo Saturday gives you the chance to get rid of old electronics. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Zoo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — Do you have old electronics that you no longer want, but don’t quite know how to dispose of them? If so, head to the Spring Power Recycling Day at the Indianapolis Zoo on Saturday.

Here, you can bring items like computers, cell phones, tablets, and televisions, and the Technology Recyclers will take them off of your hands. Continue reading for a list of items that will be accepted.

And, even if you do not need to throw out any tech items, you may still benefit from this event.

For example, you can have bags of sensitive documents shredded by Crime Stoppers for $5 each. Indy Metro Police will also be collecting unused prescription drugs for free.

The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Zoo’s South Lot. Smaller devices will be free to recycle, while getting rid of larger items will cost $20.

Items to Donate on Power Recycling Day: