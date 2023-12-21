Getting ready for Christmas at Meijer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – With Christmas just around the corner, many people are heading to Meijer to finish their holiday shopping.

News 8 talked to store director, Lonnie Johnson, about the busiest time of the year and shared details to help you with your shopping.

During the holiday break, local stores may close, leaving some folks realizing they forgot something important for their holiday meal or need a last-minute gift. But don’t worry! Meijer is here to help with your last-minute shopping needs, even on Christmas Eve.

Here are Meijer’s holiday store hours:

Christmas Eve: 6 a.m.-7 p.m. (Pickup: 8-11 a.m., Home Delivery: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Christmas Day: Closed

New Year’s Eve: 6 a.m.-midnight

New Year’s Day: 6 a.m.-midnight