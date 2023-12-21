Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Getting ready for Christmas at Meijer

Holiday shopping preparation at Meijer

by: Amicia Ramsey
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – With Christmas just around the corner, many people are heading to Meijer to finish their holiday shopping.

News 8 talked to store director, Lonnie Johnson, about the busiest time of the year and shared details to help you with your shopping.

During the holiday break, local stores may close, leaving some folks realizing they forgot something important for their holiday meal or need a last-minute gift. But don’t worry! Meijer is here to help with your last-minute shopping needs, even on Christmas Eve.

Here are Meijer’s holiday store hours:

Christmas Eve: 6 a.m.-7 p.m. (Pickup: 8-11 a.m., Home Delivery: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Christmas Day: Closed

New Year’s Eve: 6 a.m.-midnight

New Year’s Day: 6 a.m.-midnight

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

McDonald’s is bringing Squishmallows to...
National News /
Tyrese Haliburton helps kids score...
Local News /
Thursday business headlines
Business /
Rare vase bought at Goodwill...
National News /
All lanes of I-65 SB...
Local News /
From Raspberry Rally cookies to...
Business /
Toyota is conducting a safety...
National News /
Former Georgia election workers can...
National News /