Local

Gonso Tait to step down as gaming commission chief

Sara Gonso Tait (L) will step down as executive director for the IN Gaming Commission. Greg Small (R) will replace her.

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Governor Eric Holcomb says Sara Gonso Tait will step down from her post as executive director of the Indiana Gaming Commission, a position she has held since 2015. Gonso Tait’s last day is September 10.

Holcomb has named Greg Small as her successor. Small currently serves as general counsel for the commission. Prior to that, he was the assistant city attorney for the city of Bloomington and worked in private practice.

“I leave the Indiana Gaming Commission having accomplished significant goals and confident that my tenure served the agency, industry and state well,” said Gonso Tait, who is leaving the state agency to work in the private sector. “This role has been more than I hoped for and being the executive director has been a privilege and honor. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

During her tenure, Gonso Tait oversaw the regulatory approval for sports betting. She also took part in the negotiations for the tribal-state compact, which helped clear the way for the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi to open a casino in South Bend.