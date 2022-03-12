Local

Greenfield woman dies in head-on crash on State Road 9

EDEN, Ind. (WISH) — A Greenfield woman died Saturday morning in a crash on State Road 9 in rural Hancock County, a sheriff’s department captain says.

Hancock County sheriff’s deputies were called to a car-SUV crash about 11:55 a.m. Saturday on State Road 9 near the intersection with county road East 900 North. That’s about a half-mile north of the community of Eden in northern Hancock County.

Kathy Shuppert, 49, died in the crash. A news release from Capt. Robert Harris says Shuppert was wearing a seat belt. “There was no immediate sign of drug or alcohol being a factor,” the release said.

Shuppert was southbound on State Road 9 when her Honda Accord car crossed the centerline for an unknown reason, the release says. The car crashed head-on into a northbound Ford Escape sport utility vehicle. Eva O’Dear, 26, of Indianapolis, was driving the SUV. She and her 2-year-old received minor scrapes from their crash restraints.

State Road 9 has reopened after being closed four hours.

The crash investigation has not yet been completed, the release says.