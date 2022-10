Local

Greenwood Park Mall bans 3 people for a year after carrying guns inside

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say three people are banned for a year from the Greenwood Park Mall for bringing guns inside.

Investigators say they were lawfully carrying the guns and didn’t make any threats, but Simon Property Group doesn’t allow weapons on its properties.

This comes after three people were killed in a mass shooting at the mall in July, in which the shooter was killed by an armed citizen.