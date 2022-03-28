Local

Greenwood police warn of phone scammers posing as officers

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A new scam is lighting up cellphones in Greenwood, according to police.

The scammers are calling people and leaving voicemails identifying themselves as a member of the Greenwood Police Department.

When the victim calls back, they get a message asking them to leave their name and a callback number, according to Greenwood police.

Shortly after leaving their contact information, the victim will get a call from a person claiming to be a Greenwood police officer.

The scammer will tell the victim that they have a warrant out for their arrest and they must pay a certain amount of money or be arrested.

Greenwood police say neither they nor the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department will ever call someone and ask them for money.

Anyone who receives a phone call from someone claiming to be a police officer and asking them for money should immediately hang up and call the police.