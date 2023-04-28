Greenwood’s Summer Concert Series kicks off June 3

The city of Greenwood's popular Summer Concert Series will return to the Greenwood Amphitheater for a series of shows beginning on Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Provided Photo/City of Greenwood)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Get ready for another summer filled with food, fun, and music!

Greenwood’s popular Summer Concert Series is set to return on Saturday, June 3, and continue into August.

Nearly every Saturday between June and August, the Greenwood Amphitheater will come alive with music. The fun, family-friendly performances will cover a wide range of musical genres, from country to rock and pop.

In 2022, the city welcomed more than 12,000 visitors to the amphitheater for the summer concert series.

“The annual concert series is a cornerstone of the summer and fall months here in Greenwood as it provides residents and visitors the chance to come together outdoors and enjoy the community,” Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers said.

Concertgoers are welcome to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and snack-filled coolers. Select food trucks will be present at each concert, including Mo Bowl, Knoa Ice, Smokehouse BBQ, and Happy Tacos.

The official 2023 Summer Concert Series schedule includes:

June 3 – Toy Factory

June 10 – The Woomblies

June 17 – The Big 80s

July 8 – Living Proof

July 15 – Blue River Band

July 22 – Tastes Like Chicken

July 29 – Nauti Yachty’s

August 5 – Sounds of Summer

August 12 – My Yellow Rickshaw

The Summer Concert Series will wrap up in early August, but music lovers won’t need to wait long for another show at the Greenwood Amphitheater — the Fall Concert Series will kick off just a few weeks later and continue through mid-October.

For details on showtimes, concessions, and other information, visit greenwood.in.gov.