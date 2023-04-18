Grow your own herbs and veggies with free seeds from the Indianapolis Public Library

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — April is National Gardening Month and the perfect time to consider growing your own food.

The Indianapolis Public Library’s Seed Library gives library patrons the chance to check out and take home a wide variety of free vegetable, herb, and flower seeds.

Patrons can browse the Seed Library at 19 different library branches and check out up to 25 packets of seeds.

The project is so simple that the kids can help, says Kasey Panighetti from the Indianapolis Public Library. Families can start their growing project using small containers and grow bags

“It connects them with their food but it also gives a sense of a little bit of security. The seeds will probably last a few years,” Panighetti said.

Participating library locations include:

Beech Grove

Bookmobile

College Avenue

Decatur

East 38th Street

East Washington

Garfield Park

Glendale

Franklin Road

Haughville

Lawrence

Martindale-Brightwood

Nora

Pike

Southport

Spades Park

Warren

Wayne

West Indianapolis

West Perry

The Seed Library is available now through September.