Gunshot victim walks into hospital, dies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead after being shot, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, IMPD said a gunshot victim walked into Community East Hospital.

Police initially said the victim was in critical condition at the time. However, police later said that the victim had died.

It’s unclear, at this time, where the shooting took place.

The deadly shooting is under investigation.