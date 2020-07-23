Gym helping high school, college student-athletes stay in shape during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local gym is helping high school and college students train over the summer after a handful of summer workouts have been canceled due to the pandemic.

Genesis Sports Performance focuses on endurance and strength training, weight loss and nutritional coaching and agility.

Between 80 and 100 students from across the city have been working out at Genesis Sports Performance since April.

Students can still sign up to workout. You can find more information here.

The gym also offers classes for adults and small group personal training.