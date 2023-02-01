Local

Hamilton County cuts ribbon on first cat café

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A new cat café in Fishers is now open and ready for visitors.

Smitten Kitten is at 7852 E. 96th St., just east of I-69. The café offers food, drinks, and a place to play with kittens and cats with an eye towards adoption.

It’s part of a partnership with the Humane Society for Hamilton County. News 8 spoke with Holly Moss, owner of Smitten Kitten Cat Café, on the opening of its new location.

“It helps them out as a whole you know, we become one big foster home for these cats. We’ve already had lots of discussions on should we adopt, have a smitten kitten adoption where we can have one live here all the time,” she said.

Moss encourages customers to make reservation online before coming out.