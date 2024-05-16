Hamilton County Health Department to hold Children’s Mental Health webinar

A mother helps her nine-year-old son and six-year-old daughter to do school homework on March 15, 2020. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

(The REPORTER) — The Hamilton County Health Department, in collaboration with Aspire Health Indiana, will hold a webinar about children’s mental health at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22. Geared toward parents, teachers, and anyone working closely with children, the webinar will provide essential insights and strategies for supporting children’s mental well-being.

“Children’s mental health is of paramount importance as it plays a pivotal role in their overall well-being and development,” said Jim Ginder, Health Education Specialist at the Hamilton County Health Department. “It shapes their ability to learn, build relationships, and navigate life’s challenges. We’re hoping the webinar will empower caregivers to effectively support children facing mental health challenges.”

The webinar will cover various aspects of children’s mental health, including identifying signs of mental health struggles, supporting children’s emotional well-being, and seeking professional help when necessary. Participants will gain valuable insights into preventive measures and strategies for promoting positive mental health outcomes for children.

“At Aspire Health Indiana, we are committed to promoting mental wellness among children and adolescents,” said Vivian Hinders, a clinical manager at Aspire Health Indiana. “Partnering with the Hamilton County Health Department allows us to reach a wider audience and provide comprehensive support for children’s mental health.”

Participation is free, but registration is required. Those interested in participating can register at tinyurl.com/childrensmentalhealthwebinar.