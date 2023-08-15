Hard Truth Distilling Co. announces ‘sweet’ collaboration with Mellencamp Whiskey

NASHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Whiskey collectors, get ready for a new drink that hurts so good.

Hard Truth Distilling Co. announced in a release Tuesday they are launching a new, specialty whiskey in partnership with Mellencamp Whiskey Company.

The partnership with Mellencamp Whiskey, founded by Hud Mellencamp, son of Indiana rocker John Mellencamp, and Levi Collison, will include a four-part collectors series of Hard Truth’s Sweet Mash Rye whiskey. The series will be released from the fall through the spring of 2024.

The first release, named Harvest Sweet Mash Rye, will be launched at Hard Truth Distillery on Sept. 9.

Hard Truth shared that each whiskey will feature a unique expression selected by Hard Truth’s Master Distiller Bryan Smith, Mellencamp, and Collison. Each bottle will also feature original artwork by John Mellencamp.

Both distilleries say in the release that both groups share the same values. “Small-town roots, a fierce determination to make high-quality spirits, a longtime support of Indiana farmers, and a love of their hometowns,” adding the partnership “made too much sense.”

Hard Truth says the whiskey will feature a new mash bill from the distillery’s 100% grains grown by the groups’ farming partners across Indiana.

“Our partnership with Hard Truth aligns perfectly with our values of supporting local farmers and sourcing high-quality local ingredients,” Hud Mellencamp said in the release. “We are excited to begin our journey as an emerging whiskey brand partnering with such an innovative, like-minded whiskey partner right in our own backyard. When we started Mellencamp Whiskey, we knew we wanted to stick to our Hoosier roots.”

Harvest Sweet Mash Rye will be on sale at Hard Truth Distillery in Nashville starting Sept. 9. It will also be distributed to select stores across the country from September through December.

To learn more about the partnership, visit Hard Truth’s website here.