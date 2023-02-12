Local

Health Spotlight: “Racism is a Public Health Crisis”

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) – WISH-TV is proud to work in conjunction with the Greater Indianapolis Branch of the NAACP and The Indianapolis Recorder to present a special town hall forum: “Racism is a Public Health Crisis.”

More than 250 state and local governments and other community organizations have declared racism as a public health crisis.

The list includes six governments in Indiana: the Indianapolis City-County Council, the city councils of Evansville, Lafayette, and West Lafayette, the Tippecanoe County Board of Commissioners, and the St. Joseph County Board of Health.

The mission is to address racial disparities and inequities in health care.

On Monday, Feb. 13, top executives from four of the major health care systems in Indianapolis will join us live on-set at WISH-TV to answer questions about what they’re doing to improve health care access.

The event is the third in a series of public forums with the hospitals organized by the NAACP branch and the Recorder.

This forum will be the first one broadcast live on television, Monday at 6 p.m. on WISH-TV.

To submit questions for the health care executives, go to the WISH-TV Facebook page.