Hendricks Co. Sheriff’s deputy dies after coming into contact with power lines at crash scene

Hendricks County deputy dies, came in contact with power lines – News 8 6 a.m. coverage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Hendricks County Sheriff’s deputy died late Monday after coming into contact with downed power lines at the scene of a single-vehicle crash.

Hendricks County Sheriff Jack Sadler held a press conference at Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis early Tuesday morning and confirmed the death of Deputy Fred Fislar.

Sheriff Sadler says the crash happened around 11:50 p.m. just north of State Road 267 near Plainfield. About five minutes later, a witness reported seeing Fislar down, according to Sadler.

Deputy Fislar was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead just before 1 a.m.

“This is a sad day for the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office,” Sadler said. “Our heart is broken.”

Fislar had been with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office for 2 1/2 years. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.