Hendricks County social club provides space for veterans

A sign for the social club in Hendricks County. (WISH Photo)

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A mental health provider in Hendricks County is offering a space for veterans to come together and socialize.

The Mental Health of America office, located at 75 Queensway Drive in Avon, opens its doors to veterans on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“We decided to create a program specifically for veterans in the social club because the last data that we’ve seen said 50% percent of suicides in Hendricks County were veterans,” Executive Director Lael Hill said.

Anyone can visit the social club on Wednesdays. The safe space opened almost one year ago. The goal is to help people improve the lives of the community by providing free mental health resources. Most importantly, people are able to connect and be surrounded by others who care.

Visitors can expect to have a free hot meal. There are also areas where people can talk, read, play games, create art, and even music.

“We decided we needed to provide a community service just for them that looks a little different than your traditional therapy,” Hill explained.

This weekend, Mental Health America of Hendricks County will be “walking for the health of it” to help people stay mentally and physically healthy. It will be held at Williams Park in Brownsburg.

The 5K run/walk begins Saturday at 9 a.m. There will also be a kids’ race, a one-mile memory walk, and a virtual run. Participants may sign up here.

A free health fair will begin after the race. Visitors can expect health screenings, giveaways, food trucks, and a bounce house.