Here’s how many guns TSA intercepted in 3 months at IND airport

The Transportation Safety Administration on April 9, 2024, intercepted this firearm in a passenger’s carry-on baggage during an X-ray screening at Indianapolis International Airport. (Provided Photo/TSA)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eighteen firearms were intercepted in the first three months of 2024 at Indianapolis International Airport, the Transportation Security Administration said Thursday.

In the same three months of 2023, 25 firearms were stopped at Indianapolis International Airport.

“Most recently, a firearm was discovered in a passenger’s carry-on property during X-ray screening at an IND checkpoint on April 9,” said a TSA news release that noted that confiscation was not part of its first-quarter total released Thursday.

Nationwide, 1,503 firearms were detected among more than 206 million passengers screened at security checkpoints during the first quarter of the year.

TSA says a passenger may travel with a firearm, but it must be secured in the passenger’s checked baggage, packed unloaded, locked in a hard-sided case, and declared to the airline when checking the bag at the ticket counter.

Also, TSA notes, firearms are prohibited at security checkpoints, in the secure area of an airport, and in the passenger cabin of an aircraft. The prohibitions affect passengers even if they have a concealed carry permit or are in a “constitutional carry” jurisdiction