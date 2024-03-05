Historical marker dedication ceremony for jazz icon Wes Montgomery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Jazz Foundation is holding a historical marker dedication ceremony for iconic jazz guitarist and Indianapolis native John Leslie “Wes” Montgomery on Wednesday.

The marker will be located just north of the Bottleworks Hotel, near the corner of 10th Street & Bellefontaine Street in Indianapolis.

Organizers say the ceremony is at 4 p.m. and will feature speakers, a musical dedication performance, and the unveiling of the historical marker. People are encouraged to attend the celebration.

Organizers say Wes Montgomery was a musician known for his groundbreaking techniques and signature sound that has left a lasting impact on the world of music.

In a press release, the Indianapolis Jazz Foundation said “Wes Montgomery is, without a doubt, one of the greatest guitarists in the history of jazz. Wes’ innovative technique of plucking the strings with the side of his thumb and his extensive use of octaves revolutionized modern jazz guitar during the 1950s and 60s. Wes’ rise to fame was meteoric. He quickly gained international recognition from 1948 to 1968, recording a string of successful albums with Riverside, Verve, and A&M Records. His exceptional musicianship earned him three GRAMMY nominations, two GRAMMY awards, and multiple Downbeat Magazine Critics Poll honors for Best Jazz Guitarist from 1960 to 1967. He also made unforgettable appearances on popular television shows such as The Hollywood Palace and The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson.”

The release added that Montgomery initially focused on hard bop, soul jazz, and post-bop, but later transitioned to more pop-oriented instrumental albums that helped him achieve mainstream success.

For more information on Wes Montgomery and other Indianapolis jazz legends, visit the Indianapolis Jazz Foundation’s website.