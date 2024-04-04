Homeowner rescues driver from northwest side pond
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say a woman was rescued early Thursday morning after she drove her car into a pond on the city’s northwest side.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to 62nd and Coffman Road around 2:20 a.m. That’s just west of Georgetown Road.
Officers say the woman lost control of her vehicle and drove into the pond. A homeowner nearby went into the water and helped pull the driver to safety after the woman broke her car window.
The driver was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
