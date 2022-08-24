Local

How Biden’s plan for student loans could impact Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Millions of Americans are waiting to hear what could be a life-changing announcement from President Joe Biden on the future of some federal student loans.

Biden is expected to announce Wednesday a plan to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loans for many Americans and also extend the moratorium on student loan payments to January, according to the Associated Press. The move would only apply to Americans who make less than $125,000 per year.

The nation’s federal student loan debt is now more than $1.6 billion, and more than 43 million Americans have outstanding federal student loans, with more than half owing less than $20,000.

Bill Wozniak, vice president of marketing for INvestED, stopped by Daybreak on Wednesday to talk about what impact Biden’s plan could have on Hoosiers.

A lot of people are excited, Wozniak says, but they also have a lot of questions.

“What types of loans will it pertain to? Will it just be the federal loans? And then, when you get into the federal loans, what type will it be? the parent loans? Will it just be the traditional student loans? Will it be the graduate loans? We’re hearing that it might be multiple types of these but those details will be important,” Wozniak says.

People across the state, whether they have loans or not, are concerned about student loan debt and want to know more about Biden’s plan, according to Wozniak.

“It affects what currently is held, but also going forward. How does that impact when somebody in high school says, ‘I’m thinking about going to college?’ How does it impact them and that decision going forward? This will be part of something that’s going to play into the future.”

Wozniak and INvestED work with students and families to find financial aid during the college planning process. Wozniak says that they never jump straight into the loan process.

“We always start with every other bit of money. Grants. Pell grants, O’Bannon grants from the state, 21st Century Schols, and on and on and on. Institutional money from colleges and universities. We work all the way down and we attack the loan last.”

Wozniak says he hopes the plan announced by Biden will include a strategy for the future so the issue doesn’t have to be revisited every few years.