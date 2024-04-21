How you can help senior homeowners with spring cleaning

A volunteer with CICOA Aging & In-Home Solutions works during a Safe at Home Yard Clean-Up Day in April 2023. (Provided photo/CICOA via Mirror Indy)

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — The nonprofit CICOA Aging and In-Home Solutions is looking for volunteers to help with spring yard maintenance for low-income senior homeowners from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27.

CICOA, which serves older adults and people with disabilities, is aiming for 100 volunteers for the Safe at Home Yard Clean-Up Day.

Volunteers will work at 10 homes in the 46218 and 46226 ZIP codes. Projects will include general yard maintenance such as mowing and weeding, as well as cutting back overgrown bushes and clearing walkways.

Volunteers must be 12 or older, and anyone younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Learn more and register to volunteer here.

