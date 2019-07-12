Human feces found in Indianapolis mailboxes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Human feces was found in mailboxes in an Indianapolis neighborhood this week.

Neighbors in the Bates-Hendricks area were in shock after someone made that kind of delivery.

They stuck their hands in the mailbox Thursday expecting to find mail but instead found a reason to break out the bleach and scream in horror.

“I’m just really annoyed at this situation right now,” Becky Malkemes said. “Because we haven’t done anything wrong, so why is there poop in my mailbox?”

It sounds hard to believe, but video evidence shows a woman walking up to an Orange Street home and dropping a bag in someone’s mailbox.

“He said his was kind of leaking a little bit,” Malkemes said.

Malkemes and another neighbor were recipients of the feces: One was bagged, the other not. Malkemes said the odor is what made her notice something was up.

“We weren’t really sure where it was coming from, so I had my fiancé investigate yesterday, and when he went to get the mail, he reached in the mailbox and there was poop in the bottom of our mailbox,” Malkemes said. “Just free poop. Not in a bag, nothing. Just sitting in the bottom of our mailbox.”

By the way it looks, Malkemes assumes the feces came from a human.

“Honestly, I feel like they need to do a lot of, like, soul-searching for the fact that they could do this to someone,” said Molly Kuenzli.

While only two neighbors were hit, other neighbors including Kuenzli are worried it could have happened to them, too.

“Because when I came home, the lid of our mailbox was open,” Kuenzli said. “But because it was a slit and had a lock on it, I assume that nothing could get in there; you couldn’t tamper with our mailbox.”

While there are so many things people could say to this woman, neighbors really only have one message to get out to her.

“Just don’t poop in people’s mailboxes,” Malkemes said. “That’s gross! We just want to be friends with our neighbors. That’s disgusting and it’s unsanitary!”

Police said the act is classified as criminal mischief, a class “B” misdemeanor. The consequences are up to 180 days in jail and up to $1,000 fine.