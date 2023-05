Hundreds attend Fiesta Lawrence celebration

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — On Saturday, hundreds of people attended this year’s Fiesta Lawrence at Fort Ben Cultural Campus, and WISH-TV’s Camila Fernandez was the event’s MC. The free annual event celebrates the Hispanic culture in the community and diversity.

People got to enjoy live music and entertainment, crafts, and all kinds of delicious food. Performances included students from Skiles Test Elementary and Belzer Middle School.