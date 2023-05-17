I-465 on southwest side to shut down this summer

I-465 at South Mann Road. This is one of many exits that will be effected by the summer closure of I-465 starting on June 2, 2023. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Department of Transportation announced on May 8 that closures are planned for Interstate 465 on Indianapolis’ southwest side for June and July.

These closures come as part of improvements to add additional travel lanes to the highway, and are also a part of the larger I-69 Finish Line project.

On Wednesday, INDOT released a video map detailing the closures. The video also includes information on what ramps will be affected and suggested detours.

Lane closures for I-465 are expected for June and July as INDOT crews work to build additional travel lanes and assist in the I-69 Finish Line Project.

(Provided Video/Indiana Department of Transportation)

Eastbound closures of I-465 are expected to last from June 2 – 21, and westbound closures are expected from July 7 – 29.