I-465 SB lane and ramp closures expected for 3 weeks on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Starting on or after Friday, drivers can expect I-465 southbound lanes on the southeast side of Indianapolis to have ramp and lane closures.

The construction should last about three weeks.

“Starting Friday, we are going to see I-465 southbound shut down from around I-70 to I-65 on the southeast side of 465,” said INDOT Public Relations Director, Kyleigh Cramer.

A long stretch of I-465 will be closed to allow crews to work safely.

“This is strictly a patching job. It’s about us getting in there and making sure we’re increasing the life expectancy of this area of 465,” Cramer said.

This stretch of road will have a strict 21-day closure.

“This is exactly 21 days … we are not going to go over whatever we can get done in those 21 days is what we’re going to get done,” Cramer said.

INDOT says this will affect everyone, but it is the most efficient way to get the project completed.

“This isn’t a major project. It’s not what you’re seeing in Clear Path or the I-69 finish line. It’s not like the other projects you’re seeing on 465,” Cramer said.

Along with the 465 road closure, the plan also calls for 465 southbound between 46th Street and I-70 to be restricted to three lanes during the weekdays. On the weekends, that same area will be down to two lanes.

News 8 spoke with a commuter who said he is not happy with all the construction.

“I just wish they would finish a project before they start a new one. I just think it’s going to be a mess and we can’t drive in Indianapolis as it is! So, you tearing it up is not going to make it any better,” said Kyle Jordan, commuter.