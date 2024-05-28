Search
Lane and ramp closures to begin Tuesday on I-465 in northwest Indy

Road construction signs are seen Monday, April 30, 2012 in Springfield, Ill. A multi-day closure of southbound Dan Jones Road in Avon will begin Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
by: Hernan Gutierrez
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Drivers on Indianapolis’ northwest side will see lane restrictions on I-465 as early as Tuesday night.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced last week that its contractor Superior Construction is planning to complete a bridge pour.

INDOT said in a press release that as soon as 10 p.m., crews will reduce traffic going north/eastbound to two lanes between 86th Street and Michigan Road.

The I-865 eastbound ramp to I-465 eastbound will also be closed. Pending weather delays, the closures should end by 6 a.m. on June 4.

INDOT says drivers will need to use I-865 Southbound to 86th Street to get on to I-465 northbound.

The department urges drivers to slow down and avoid distractions while driving past work zones.

