I-65 ramp closures in Johnson County to start Tuesday

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Monday that ramp closures on Interstate 65 will be starting Tuesday in Johnson County.

In a release made by INDOT Monday, I-65 southbound will be closed at the on-ramp for Exit 95 to Whiteland Road.

This closure will allow crews to patch asphalt on the ramp. The closure is expected to last one day and will reopen on Wednesday.

Map of the ramp closure on I-65 southbound in Johnson County on May 9, 2023.

(Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Transportation)

Additionally, I-65 northbound will be closed at the on-ramp for Exit 95 to Whiteland Road on Wednesday. Crews will also be working to patch asphalt on the ramp.

This closure is expected to last two days and reopen Friday.