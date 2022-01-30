Local

I-65 southbound shifting to temporary lanes as North Split construction continues

(WISH Photo from video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Traffic heading southbound on Interstate 65 to eastbound Interstate 70 will use temporary lanes starting Monday.

The route redirects vehicles to the new Lewis Street bridge so work on the North Split can continue.

Indiana Department of Transportation says access to downtown Indianapolis is available at the following locations:

I-70 westbound collector/distributor ramp exit ramp to Michigan Street

Pine Street entrance ramp to I-70 eastbound from Ohio, Michigan and New York streets

I-65 northbound/I-70 eastbound exit ramp to Washington Street

I-65 northbound and southbound to Martin Luther King Jr. Street

I-65 southbound to Meridian Street

I-65 northbound to Meridian and Pennsylvania streets

All ramps on I-70 west of the South Split

Details about the traffic changes can be found in this video.

Updates about the North Split project are available here.