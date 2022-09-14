Local

I-69 interchange at State Road 144 expected to partially open Thursday evening

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Another I-69 interchange is expected to partially open Thursday evening, removing a stoplight for through traffic on State Road 37, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

According to INDOT, crews are planning to shift State Road 144 traffic onto new pavement and the bridge over the future I-69.

Two new ramps will open to provide access:

Southbound State Road 37 exit ramp to State Road State Road 144

State Road 144 on-ramp to northbound State Road 37

INDOT advises drivers to stay alert as other vehicles adjust to the new traffic pattern.

Ramp Detours

According to INDOT, the traffic shift will allow crews to place and compact dirt where traffic is currently using State Road 144.

Two movements will be detoured until the ramps south of the State Road 144 bridge are completed late this year:

Northbound State Road 37 access to State Road 144

State Road 144 access to southbound State Road 37

The detour for heavy highway traffic follows northbound State Road 37 to County Line Road, where drivers can loop through interchange and reenter southbound State Road 37, according to INDOT.

U-turns are prohibited where the left-turn lane is closed at the Smith Valley Road traffic signal.

Alternate Routes

The Bluffdale Drive and Old State Road service roads are connected west of State Road 37 serving as another alternate route, according to INDOT.

Drivers can access these roads from the County Line Road interchange or the State Road 37 signal at Fairview Road.

According to INDOT, at the south end, both the Old State Road 37 Waverly Park Road and realigned Huggin Hollow Road intersections are expected to open north of State Road 144.

Drivers turning left, which is east onto State Road 144 are encouraged to use the temporary signal at Old State Road 37 Waverly Park Road.

The temporary signal at Banta Road remains open to local traffic south of State Road 37 until the remaining State Road 144 ramps open late this year.

I-69 Finish Line

According to INDOT, I-69 Finish Line is the sixth and final section of the I-69 connection between Evansville and Indianapolis. The project will upgrade the existing State Road 37 to interstate standards between Martinsville and Indianapolis.

Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Connections program fully funded the project and accelerated construction by three years. I-69 Finish Line is on track to open to traffic in late 2024, improving safety and reducing travel time.