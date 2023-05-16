I-74 West closed due to overturned semi

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Department of Transportation said in a Tweet that the ramp from Interstate 74 West to Interstate 465 North was closed due to a semi overturning Tuesday.

According to the post, a semi had slid into a turn, rolled over, and took out a guardrail and a gantry holding the exit signs for I-74 to 465.

Sgt. John Perrine with the Indiana State Police said in a Tweet that no serious injuries were reported.

The ramp has been closed since 12:15 p.m. Tuesday and is expected to be closed for several hours while crews work to clean up the wreckage.

The ramp was still closed as of 4:10 p.m. No further information was immediately available on Tuesday afternoon.